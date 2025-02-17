Indiana Fever Detail Reasoning Behind Latest WNBA Free Agency Roster Addition
On February 16, it was announced that the Indiana Fever had signed former Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky player Brianna Turner in free agency.
While Turner isn't a household name, the fact that she's a two-time All-WNBA Defensive First Team honoree shows that this was another solid signing by the Fever that will help round out their roster for 2025.
The Fever officially announced their signing of Turner with a February 17 X post.
In an ensuing press release, Fever COO and General Manager Amber Cox is quoted saying, "Throughout her career, Brianna has established herself as an elite defender in the WNBA. She adds depth to our post rotation, bringing exceptional shot blocking and rebounding abilities to our team.
“Brianna’s basketball IQ is off the charts, she plays with great pace and is another fantastic veteran presence for us, both on and off the court," Cox added.
Turner is also quoted in the press release saying, “I am ecstatic to join the Fever organization and compete for a championship. I was drawn to the team’s commitment to investing in women and providing the best professional atmosphere for success.
"The front office and coaching staff have assembled a dynamic roster that I’m looking forward to learning from and growing with throughout the season. I can’t wait to arrive in Indy and get to work!”
It has since been noted that Turner signed a one-year deal with the Fever for $85,000, which is unprotected. This is slightly above the veteran minimum that Turner is required to receive.
This makes it clear that Turner was looking to prioritize winning and potentially joining a WNBA championship contender with this free agency decision.