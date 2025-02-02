Indiana Fever Legend Tamika Catchings Has Perfect Reaction to DeWanna Bonner Signing
Despite being bottom dwellers in the WNBA standings for most of the past decade, the Indiana Fever have a solid history of success as a franchise.
Much of this success is owed to Tamika Catchings. Not only are her staggering 93.7 career Win Shares (a player statistic that gives individuals their due credit for their team's success) over 70 more than the second-best player in Fever franchise history, (Katie Douglas, 20.9), but Catchings is also the Fever franchise leader in points scored, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, games played, and three-pointers made.
Catchings also won WNBA Finals MVP when Indiana secured their franchise's first and only WNBA championship in 2012, was the 2011 WNBA MVP, and spent her entire 15-season career with the Fever. This is why her No. 24 is the only retired number in Fever franchise history.
All of this is to say that Catchings means a lot to her former franchise. This is why fans will love to see the legend giving her stamp of approval on the Fever's most recent free acquisition of DeWanna Bonner.
"👀👀👀 Love this for @DEEBONNER24 ❤️ and the @IndianaFever 🥰🙌🏽 #FreeAgency," Catchings wrote in an X post soon after the news of Bonner's signing was announced.
There's no doubt that Bonner is going to make a massive impact for the Fever, as her versatility on the wing is exactly what Indiana was lacking last season and which hurt them when facing the Connecticut Sun (who Bonner was then playing for) during the 2024 WNBA playoffs.
Now having Bonner, the Fever are truly positioned to contend for a WNBA championship for the first time since back when Catchings was on their roster.