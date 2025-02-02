Rebecca Lobo Asserts DeWanna Bonner Vaults Fever into WNBA Championship Picture
The Indiana Fever have completed what has just become an incredible offseason by signing DeWanna Bonner (who is a two-time WNBA champion, six-time WNBA All-Star, and one of the top scorers in league history) to a one-year deal prior to their 2025 campaign.
This move now rounds out Indiana's roster and gives them the exact sort of elite wing that can thrive on both ends of the floor, which they had been missing in 2024. Bonner's championship pedigree and veteran leadership will majorly impact the Fever.
WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo appeared on a February 2 ESPN show, where she spoke about the impact that Bonner will have for the Fever in this upcoming season.
"I think the Indiana Fever, with the addition of DeWanna Bonner after already adding Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham, are now in the championship conversation along with the New York Liberty, the Minnesota Lynx, and the Las Vegas Aces," Lobo said, per an X post from her account.
"DeWanna Bonner adds versatility for them. Coming into this offseason, they needed a stretch-four, a player who could run the floor. They got that in Howard and they got that in Bonner," she added.
"I think the Indiana Fever's moves this offseason are similar to [the] Minnesota Lynx a year ago. Not necessarily the sexiest, biggest-name signings, but the pieces they needed to contend for a championship. I think now Indiana is in that championship conversation," she concluded.
Indiana Fever fans are surely feeling like their front office knocked this offseason out of the park based on the moves they've made in recent days.