Jackie Young and DiJonai Carrington Fuel Relationship Rumors After Shared Location

Women's basketball fans are used to seeing dating rumors throughout the course of a WNBA season. Of course, there have been plenty of examples of teammates dating each other in the past, both in college and in the professional game, and the 2025 campaign was no exception to that.

Perhaps the most notable couple who were also teammates was DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith, who each started the season playing for the Dallas Wings. However, Carrington was traded to the Minnesota Lynx, and Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Aces, with both being crucial to their new squad's success down the stretch.

However, it became clear that Smith and Carrington broke up at some point in 2025. While neither spoke openly about no longer being together, their social media activity made it clear that the two were no longer spending time together.

Las Vegas Aces forward NaLyssa Smith | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, there are some new dating rumors regarding Carrington and one of Smith's former teammates with the Las Vegas Aces.

Jackie Young DiJonai Carrington Posts From Same Spot Ignite Dating Buzz

On March 24, Carrington posted a photo of a skyline at sunset with the caption, "life>>>>>" to her Instagram story. At around the same time, Aces star guard Jackie Young posted what was essentially the same photo to her Snapchat account.

It didn't take long for these two photos to circulate on social media, with fans using this as evidence that they are now seeing each other romantically.

oh my god…. jackie and dijonai soft launching??????22$382&3’dndm pic.twitter.com/31Tbdenkps — ju༊·˚ (@juloccd) March 25, 2026

This has also caused fans to look back on past moments between Young and Carrington, which had initially been seen as platonic but now have a different meaning. One example of this was them sitting together courtside at an Unrivaled basketball game earlier this year.

saw this on insta a few weeks ago and was like hmmm🤔 thought i was just being messy lol pic.twitter.com/zjNIDrxGhc — JY0 FC (@clickclackmill) March 25, 2026

Another example was a video of Carrington whispering something in Young's ear and Young responding in kind at some sort of event that involved multiple WNBA stars.

It's also clear that these posts have caught NaLyssa Smith's attention. She made an X post that wrote, "🤣" but has since deleted it.

There will surely be more to come from this story as the 2026 WNBA season gets closer. It will also be interesting to see where all three of these players land, as they're all free agents (although Smith is a restricted free agent with the Aces).

If the rumors are true, it's hard to imagine Smith and Young back on the Aces together.