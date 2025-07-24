Sue Bird Gives Take on Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd Relationship Reveal

When UConn Huskies women's basketball superstar Azzi Fudd posted a mirror selfie of her getting her hair done on Instagram while holding a phone case that read, 'Paige Bueckers' Girlfriend', it served as confirmation for the women's basketball community that Fudd and Bueckers (who were UConn teammates for several years and won the 2025 NCAA national championship) were in a romantic relationship.

Add on to the fact that a fan posted a video of Bueckers and Fudd holding hands as they walked on the court after Bueckers' Dallas Wings team played the Phoenix Mercury earlier this month (and Bueckers signing a fan's poster that read, "Azzi Fudd's Girlfriend" soon after) served as further proof.

While it's not like Bueckers and Fudd were trying to hide anything beforehand, it's clear that they're now willing to be much more open about their relationship, presumably because they aren't teammates any longer.

Dec 7, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) and Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrate after the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Barclays Center.

Sue Bird Speaks About Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd's Relationship

Seeing these two former teammates embrace their relationship publicly has been extremely heartwarming for fans to see. It also caught the attention of former UConn star guard turned WNBA legend Sue Bird, who spoke about this relationship reveal during a July 24 episode of the A Touch More podcast, which Bird co-hosts alongside her fiancée Megan Rapinoe.

"Paige and Azzi have hard-launched their relationship. They have. They've been soft-launching us for a while now, there has been all kinds of speculation for like years now, but it is official: they are official. They are a couple. I'm assuming they have been, but here we are," Bird said.

"They are adorable, so congratulations to them," Bird added with a smile.

everyone loves Paige and azzi aw pic.twitter.com/a0MJ5q0pdB — m💞 (@m4ihs) July 24, 2025

Bird isn't alone in thinking Bueckers and Fudd are adorable, as this seems to be the same sentiment that the entire women's basketball community is sharing in the wake of this hard launch.

