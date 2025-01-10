Jimmy Butler Works Out With Satou Sabally at Unrivaled Amid Miami Heat Trade Turmoil
One of the biggest stories within the basketball community over the past month or so is NBA superstar Jimmy Butler's desire for a trade away from the Miami Heat.
According to a January 2 article from ESPN insiders Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst, Butler was quoted saying, "I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball. Wherever that may be, we'll find out here pretty soon. I'm happy [in Miami] off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant, I want to hoop and I want to help this team win, and right now I'm not doing it."
When asked if he can get his joy back on the court with the Heat, Butler responded: "Probably not."
Soon after those comments, Butler was suspended seven games for, "multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team." And while serving his suspension, Butler was seen getting practice work in with Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally — who is in the midst of requesting her own departure from Dallas — during a Phantoms BC Unrivaled practice.
Butler posted an Instagram video of him and Sabally honing various aspects of their offensive game on Friday. The video showed Butler and Sabally both hitting numerous outside shots while Butler also coached her on some advanced moves to free up space to shoot.
The Heat star captioned the post with, "we workin". And one of the top comments belongs to Sabally, who wrote, "Jimmyyy Bucketz".
Both Butler and Sabally could be playing for new teams in the near future. But in the meantime, they seem to have found a temporary home at Unrivaled.