Heat Suspend Jimmy Butler Seven Games for Conduct Detrimental to Team

The veteran forward publicly expressed his displeasure with Miami on Thursday night.

Mike Kadlick

Butler voiced his displeasure to reporters on Thursday night.
Butler voiced his displeasure to reporters on Thursday night.
The Jimmy Butler saga is Miami was taken to a new level on Friday night.

In a statement released on social media, the Heat announced they are suspending Butler for seven games for "multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks."

The Heat added they will now listen to trade offers for the 35-year-old star.

"Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers."

Team president Pat Riley said in a statement just eight days ago that the team would not be trading him. Now, they are reversing course.

Butler expressed public displeasure with the team following their 128-115 loss to the Pacers on Thursday night, telling reporters that he wants to “get [his] joy back from playing basketball.”

"Wherever that may be, we'll find out here pretty soon," Butler said. "But I want to get my joy back. I'm happy here off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant. I want to hoop and I want to help this team win. But right now I'm not doing that."

When asked if he could get his joy back in Miami, Butler responded, "probably not."

The Heat are 17–15 in the 2024-25 season, and Butler is averaging 18 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 31.0 minutes per game.

Butler is eligible to return to the court Jan. 17 for the Heat's matchup against the Denver Nuggets—that is, if he's not traded first.

