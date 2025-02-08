Joe Burrow Makes His Opinion of Caitlin Clark Extremely Clear
The fanbase that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has cultivated and continues to grow as her professional basketball career progresses is incredible to behold.
Even when Clark hasn't competed on the court in months, people still clamor to see her whenever she's in public or being recognized for something.
This was proven by a recent Sports Media Watch report that said the Fox broadcast of the February 2 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. USC Trojans game where Clark had her No. 22 Hawkeyes jersey retired drew an average of nearly 1.1 million viewers, which is good for the second-most in a women's college basketball game this season (despite Clark not even playing in the game).
Clark also has several fans who play in the NFL. The most notable is Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, who heaped praise upon Clark when speaking with the media in advance of Sunday's Super Bowl LIX.
Kelce isn't the only NFL superstar who has shown Clark love in recent days. A February 8 TikTok post from The GIST Sports (@thegistsports) showed Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow discussing Clark during an interview.
"Shoutout Caitlin Clark, she's always fun to watch," Burrow said. "I think she's bringing a lot of fans to the WNBA and she's going to continue to get better.
"She's an hour and a half away from Cincy, so I'll have to make the trip [to watcher her]," he added.
It sounds like Burrow could be headed to an Indiana Fever game at some point soon. Perhaps he'll be at the same game as Kelce, who has also pledged to spectate Clark live.