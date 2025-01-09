JuJu Watkins Explains Why WNBA May Not Be Ready for Draft Eligibility Rule Change
Several of the best players in women's college basketball won't be eligible to enter the WNBA for at least one more season.
Some of these players include Notre Dame sophomore superstar Hannah Hidalgo, dominant UCLA center Lauren Betts, Florida State bucket-getter Ta'Niya Latson, and USC Trojans standout JuJu Watkins.
These four players are in the top five of our early power rankings for the NCAA Women's College Basketball National Player of the Year (with the exception being UConn superstar Paige Bueckers) this season. They would all likely contend for a top-three pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft if they could declare.
But they can't because the WNBA has an eligibility rule where players must either graduate college or turn 22 years old in the same calendar year as the draft if they're going to declare. Therefore, sophomores like Hidalgo and Watkins won't be draft-eligible until 2027.
At first glance, this may seem like a clear negative for these select superstars. But Watkins doesn't necessarily see it that way right now, as proven by her comments during a January 8 press conference.
"I think eventually that would be nice to have that option," Watkins said when asked if she thinks the WNBA should get rid of the four-year eligibility rule eventually, per the USC Athletics YouTube account.
"But I think the league isn't necessarily where it needs to be," Watkins continued. "There needs to be more roster spots, more teams. So it's definitely developing and it's continuing to grow. I'm having fun in college and I can't wait to get to the pros, so in terms of that, for me personally, I don't see the benefit. But definitely down the line."
This is in line with Watkins' comments while appearing on Good Game With Sarah Spain last month, when she said, "I definitely think we should have the option. There's just been such a growth in college basketball where it's like, why would you want to leave? Because you're able to have that experience and build your brand here in college as well," per a December 19 article from SI's Madison Williams.
"I would definitely say we should have the option but I think college is a way to prepare us for the pros as well. So, I don't know. It's a touchy subject, but I'm for it," she added.
It's hard to imagine the WNBA switching this rule in the near future, but things can change fast.