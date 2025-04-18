JuJu Watkins Receives ACL Injury Advice From NFL Legend Tom Brady
USC Trojans superstar sophomore JuJu Watkins is currently recovering from an ACL tear that she suffered during the first quarter of a March 24 NCAA tournament game, when the 19-year-old fell to the ground while driving to the basket.
It was devastating to hear the news breaking a few hours after the injury occurred that it was indeed an ACL tear that Watkins was dealing with, if only because the sports world understands how long and difficult a journey it is to return from such a serious tear.
When speaking with TMZ on April 17, Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said of Watkins, "She's doing great, she's doing great. She's in focus mode, rehab mode."
Perhaps one reason why Watkins is doing great is because she received ACL recovery wisdom from NFL legend Tom Brady, which was conveyed in an April 18 Instagram post from B/R W Sports.
The Instagram post showed a video of Watkins and Brady on a virtual call together at a college class that NFL coaching legend Pete Carroll was teaching. The caption wrote, "Raiders head coach Pete Carroll teaches a class called “The Game is Life” at USC.
"He surprised his class with NFL legend Tom Brady and USC superstar JuJu Watkins, where JuJu was able to ask Brady about ACL injury advice 🤝✌️".
In the video, Watkins can be heard asking Brady, "I just want to say, I'm a big fan. My question is a bit specific. I'm someone who's recovering from an injury, so I wanted to ask what was your journey with injuries? I know you also had an ACL tear, so that was crazy to hear. But just how you were able to come back even better [from that injury]?
Unfortunately, the video cuts off before Brady (who tore his ACL in the first game of the 2008 NFL season, when Chiefs safety Bernard Pollard rolled into his knee while trying to sack him) could convey his advice to Watkins.
But whatever it was, JuJu surely took it to heart and will use it as fuel to return to the court.