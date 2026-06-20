Kate Martin's New Role Could Strengthen Case to Stay With Sparks

Kate Martin has played 10 games with the Los Angeles Sparks this season. She's currently on a development contract with the team, which means that once she plays in 12 games, she either needs to be released or signed to a rest-of-season contract.

Martin has played well with the Sparks, and therefore continues to make her case for earning that rest-of-season contract. One way she has done so is by playing the four (power forward) for the team, despite being undersized for the position. She spoke about taking this role on during a June 19 interview with John W. Davis.

"Yeah, I've been playing the four a little bit more lately. Honestly, I think [it has] really been enjoyable. I haven't played the four much since college, but I think being versatile is really important in this league. Being able to guard multiple positions and play multiple positions offensively. Obviously still getting used to it, and still have a lot to learn," Martin said, per a video from Davis' YouTube channel.

She later added, "I think [playing the four] can pose a lot of matchup problems on the opposite end for people, like having to guard a perimeter shooter like me."

When Martin was asked about how she's feeling now that there are just two games left on her development contract, she said, "Obviously, what happens next is not in my control at all. Whatever the team needs, I'm here. I'm ready for it. I obviously trust the higher-ups, trust the people in the decision-making roles to do whatever is best for this team, and whatever is needed for this team. And so my job right now is to control what I can control, my energy, attitude, and effort, and just be ready for whatever's to come."

LA Sparks guard Kate Martin (21) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Why Kate Martin Playing The Four Could Convince Sparks to Sign Her

As Martin alluded to, there's no doubt that her versatility is an asset that she has utilized to this point in her WNBA career. Her ability to play several roles usefully and make an impact past what's shown on a box score creates value, and could ultimately be the difference between the Sparks deciding whether to keep her or release her once her 12 games are up.

Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts has already praised Martin for her versatility and her willingness to play power forward, even calling her "fearless" for doing so before the Sparks faced the Minnesota Lynx earlier this week.

Martin isn't a natural four. But the fact that she's not only willing, but eager, to play the position because that's what her team needs from her is exactly why coaches love having Martin on their roster. And one would imagine this would factor into the Sparks' decision to keep her around once these 12 games are up.