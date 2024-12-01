Kate Martin Shows Off Hops in WNBA Offseason Training Footage
Former Iowa Hawkeyes standout and current Las Vegas Aces player Kate Martin surprised many during her first season of professional basketball.
Few people predicted that Martin would get selected in the 2024 WNBA Draft after her final season at Iowa, and she has been quoted saying she only attended the Draft in person to support her former teammate Caitlin Clark, who went No. 1 overall to the Indiana Fever.
Yet, the Aces decided to select Martin with the 18th overall pick. Then Martin overcame the odds (only she and Seattle Storm guard Nika Muhl were the only 2nd round picks in the 2024 WNBA Draft to remain on the roster of the team that initially drafted them by the 2024 season's end) and carved out a role for herself on the then-two time defending WNBA Champions.
But Martin clearly isn't content with that success story — which is shown by the work she's putting in to improve on the court this offseason.
Maxwell Schmarzo (who goes by @strong_by_science on Instagram) has been in the lab alongside Martin this winter. And one of the workout videos he posted of Martin shows some impressive hops from the 24-year-old.
"Working with Kate Martin today, and oh my goodness did she just touch the rim?" Schmarzo said overlaid with a video of Martin touching the rim.
He then details some of the other particular aspects of Martin's workout, such as working on her foot striking ability and spending time in the weight room, which he said is, "to support your training on the court."
Fans will get to see how Martin's work this offseason translates to the court in January, as she's slated to take part in the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league.