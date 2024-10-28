Kate Martin Announced as Newest Unrivaled League Player Fresh Off Iowa Homecoming
Despite nearly all of them no longer being on the college's roster, all the core players from the Iowa Hawkeyes' two consecutive NCAA Tournament runner-up teams the past two seasons returned to their alma mater this weekend for a homecoming.
Of course, this includes Indiana Fever superstar and 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark. It also includes her best friend, Las Vegas Aces standout Kate Martin.
Clark and Martin had multiple memorable moments together over the weekend; one of which was their hilarious reactions to receiving the rings they earned for the 2023-24 season.
Clark also dropped a great line about her Fever squad losing to Martin's Aces team all four times they faced off when being interviewed at the Iowa football game with Martin standing alongside her.
While this homecoming weekend is now over, that doesn't mean Martin is done making news. It was announced on Monday that Martin will be playing in the Unrivaled 3x3 Women's Basketball League this offseason.
Bringing Martin on board makes a ton of sense for Unrivaled. Not only is she an effective player on the court, but she also has a massive fanbase that will attract much attention.
Then there's the fact that Unrivaled is planning a massive recruiting effort to convince Clark to join the league this season. And what better way to bring Clark on board than the prospect of spending a few months in Miami with Martin this winter?
Even if the two 2024 rookies don't end up on the same team, Martin's joining Unrivaled could be enough to convince Clark.
Then again, surely Martin has known about her inclusion for months now and has already informed Clark she'll be playing.