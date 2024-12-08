Kate Martin Takes Fans Behind Scenes of Last Day in Vegas After Valkyries Selection
The biggest story to come out of the women's basketball world this weekend was that former Iowa Hawkeyes and Las Vegas Aces standout Kate Martin was selected by the Golden State Valkyries in the WNBA Expansion Draft.
This was massive news because of how big a fanbase Martin has built to this point in her career, which is going to translate into attention (and revenue) when she packs up for Golden State.
And it appears that she has already done her packing and has moved on from Las Vegas, as was shown in a TikTok from Martin that was posted on Sunday morning and captioned, "See you later Las Vegas! Cant wait for the next chapter 💜 #diml [Day in My Life]".
The video showed Martin starting the video by saying, "Okay, hi everybody, this is a day in my life, my last day in Las Vegas, Nevada."
Martin then notes how her girlfriend Claire Gransee was with her to help with the moving process while the video showed them posing in a mirror together. Then they went to Martin's favorite diner for breakfast (while listening to the "Wicked" soundtrack during the car ride) and ordered a delicious-looking spread of food.
From there, Martin went to the Aces' practice facility to clean out her locker, which she said was, "Really bittersweet. This is kind of when everything hit me, when I walked in the gym and realized this isn't where I'll be practicing anymore."
Then Martin and Gransee got boxes to pack up Martin's apartment, rented out and packed a U-Haul van, and then they finished the night by going to dinner and a show, which appeared to be the Cirque du Soleil show "Mad Apple". The couple joined up with Aces players Kiah Stokes and Alysha Clark at the show.
Then Martin and Gransee rode a rollercoaster and said goodnight.
Martin certainly seems excited for this next step in her professional basketball journey.