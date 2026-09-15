Kelsey Mitchell Could Be One Game Away From Breaking A’ja Wilson’s WNBA Record

The Indiana Fever resume play out of the FIBA World Cup break on Friday in Toronto against the Tempo. And that contest could come with a piece of WNBA history.

That's because Fever star Kelsey Mitchell is only 21 points away from breaking the single -season record for total points scored, set by A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces in 2024. Mitchell currently sits at 1,001 points scored in the 2026 season. Wilson scored 1,021 in 2024.

So, if Mitchell is able to hit her average (or even a bit below) on Friday, she will stand alone as the individual who has scored the most points in one WNBA campaign.

Mitchell is averaging 25 points per game and has scored at least 20 in a WNBA-record 24 consecutive contests, so it is is good bet she will hit the mark she needs to pass Wilson in Toronto.

There is one catch, however. Wilson does lead the WNBA in scoring, averaging 26 points per game. But she has missed a few games due to injury, while Mitchell has appeared in all 40 for the Fever.

This means there is still a possibility Wilson could take the crown back before the year ends. She has 962 points right now. Therefore she'd have to average 10 points more per game than Mitchell for the remainder of the season in order to hold on to the history. That is quite unlikely at the rate Indiana's shooting guard has dropped buckets.

Fever Backcourt Back in Action

Jun 11, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the first half against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was fun to watch Team USA and many of the best stars in the league team up to win the World Cup. That of course included Fever stars Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. But with the regular season resuming, the best show in the WNBA is set to return—the Fever backcourt.

Mitchell and Clark are both having career years and are in MVP conversations. Mitchell's prodigious bucket-getting combined with Clark's own scoring and penchant for playmaking has made their combination nearly unstoppable.

The pair is averaging 47.5 points and 11.2 assists together and they've been even more explosive than that of late. Both scored 34 points with Clark dishing out 12 assists and Mitchell four of her own in their last outing together in a win over the Connecticut Sun before the break.

Expect them to pick up right where they left off, which is what the Fever will need to strengthen their playoff standing and make a championship run.