Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell Pick Up Where They Left Off vs Tempo: Fever Takeaways

The Indiana Fever have been out of action for the FIBA World Cup break, but as soon as play resumed, the story was the same: The Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell show was on display.

Clark and Mitchell combined for 61 points in the team's return to WNBA play, a 103-85 win over the Toronto Tempo. That's after they had 68 combined in Indiana's last contest against the Connecticut Sun on August 28. The backcourt duo continues to put up points at an unprecedented rate for a pair of teammates.

Mitchell's hot shooting also picked right up where she left off. She hit on 12-of-17 shots and 7-of-11 from three. Mitchell's efficiency with the volume and degree of difficulty of shots she takes is staggering, which is why she won WNBA Player of the Month in August. Mitchell finished with 33 points.

Clark meanwhile had 28 points of her own, while also dishing out 14 assists and grabbing 6 rebounds. Her combination of scoring and making plays for others remains peerless.

That same word applies to the Fever's guard tandem, who both showed why they are in MVP conversations.

Kelsey Mitchell Breaks Single-Season Scoring Record

Aug 28, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) in the first half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a result of her prolific bucket-getting, Mitchell has now scored more points than any WNBA player in a single season. This wasn't unexpected, as she needed 21 points going in and has scored 20 or more in 25 straight games after this one.

Mitchell broke the record set by A'ja Wilson in 2024. Wilson does lead the WNBA in points per game, but Mitchell is right behind her and hasn't missed a contest, which gives her the edge in total points.

Mitchell accomplished the feat shooting a blistering 51.3% from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc on the season.

Myisha Hines-Allen Chips In

Aug 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Fever forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) celebrates with guard Caitlin Clark (22) and guard Lexie Hull (10) against the Chicago Sky during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't a game without concerns for the Fever. They let an undermanned Tempo team hang around and Indiana's role players did not provide much. The Fever will need more production up and down the lineup in the playoffs.

However, one reserve who made her presence felt was Myisha Hines-Allen. Hines-Allen had 9 points and 7 rebounds in 18 minutes and made some big contributions in the second half. Indiana also got 7 points from Tyasha Harris and 5 from Sophie Cunningham off the bench.

Clark and Mitchell were the only two players to score in double-figures.

Rebounding is another area for Indiana to address going forward. The Tempo had a 34-30 edge on the boards.

However, the Fever were able to keep pace with the Atlanta Dream in the standings—thanks to Mitchell and Clark. Indiana and Atlanta have the same record at 27-14 with three games to play. That would be the first-round matchup as of now but there could still be movement as the Fever are just a game behind the Las Vegas Aces.