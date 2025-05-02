Kelsey Plum Sends Strong Message to Georgia Amoore After ACL Injury
On April 30, news broke that former Kentucky guard Georgia Amoore, who the Washington Mystics selected with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, suffered a right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during one of Washington's recent practices.
There hasn't been any update or specific diagnosis on the severity of Amoore's injury. However, when it comes to ACL injuries, the most common result is a tear, which will require surgery and likely keep her sidelined for the entire season if that is indeed the case.
And Mystics head coach Sydney Johnson seemed to convey this sentiment when speaking with the media on May 1, as he was quoted as saying, "From a depth standpoint, there's some minutes that we thought Georgia would be able to play. We’ll have to look forward to that in 2026."
This is a brutal blow for both Amoore and the Mystics. And Los Angeles Sparks star guard Kelsey Plum was quick to show Amoore support in the wake of this news, as she posted an Instagram story photo of her and Amoore stretching together during her annual "Dawg" camp with Under Armour that took place in April with the caption, "She will be back better than ever @georgiaamoore 🤞❤️".
There will likely be an official update on the status of Amoore's injury in the coming days. Thankfully, she'll have a great team of professionals and an entire franchise around her to help support her both physically, mentally, and emotionally if it is a tear.