Kim Mulkey Admits it 'Didn't Take Much' to Secure MiLaysia Fulwiley's LSU Transfer

LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey made a surprising statement when asked what it took to sign former South Carolina star MiLaysia Fulwiley.

Oct 16, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The LSU Tigers women's basketball team made a major splash when former South Carolina Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley announced last month that she was going to transfer to Kim Mulkey's program via the NCAA transfer portal.

While LSU was rumored to be one of the favorites to sign Fulwiley, many didn't believe it would be her ultimate choice, if only because South Carolina and LSU are huge rivals.

It remains to be seen how Fulwiley will fit with the current crop of players that LSU has, and whether her transfer will ultimately be ruled a success. What's for sure is that Kim Mulkey is stoked about one of college basketball's most talented players now being on her team.

And during a May 2 appearance on the Get Gordon podcast, Mulkey detailed what it took to secure Fulwiley's commitment.

"Every time we've played South Carolina, she in particular has kicked out rear end," Mulkey said of Fulwiley. "She just was special every time she played LSU."

When asked what sold Fulwiley on LSU, Mulkey said, "It didn't take much. I spoke to her and her mother one time. One time. And she has not even come here on a visit. She has played against us enough to know our style of play. These young people do their homework. They look at rosters, they look at openings in the starting five, they look at openings in the rotation... and she pretty much I think had her mind made up.

"And it was not an easy thing to sell, but you're always nervous. And that's what makes it not easy," Mulkey added. "But she's an exciting player, she plays with a lot of flair. She's going to come to a program that has great players. And we're going to be excited when we can get her on that floor."

It's rather shocking to hear just how easy it was for Mulkey to get Fulwiley to choose LSU, as if the choice was already made when she made her transfer decision.

