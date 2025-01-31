Kim Mulkey Explains Last-Tear Poa’s LSU Absence in Anticipation of ‘Clickbaits’
No. 7 LSU has played its last two games without guard Last-Tear Poa. The Tigers still went 2-0 in those games, including Thursday night's 107-100 win over No. 13 Oklahoma.
The senior guard was ruled out for the contest against Oklahoma per the SEC's Student-Athlete Availability Report that was released prior to the game. And after the game Mulkey wanted to get ahead of any questions about her absence from the lineup.
"Where was Poa? Where was Poa? They can't wait to get those clickbaits going," Mulkey said during postgame availability with the media per an X post by The Daily Advertiser's Cory Diaz.
"Poa, let's start with that so that you don't have to ask me. She is being disciplined for the breaking of a team rule," Mulkey stated.
Mulkey did not say when it is expected for Poa to be back on the court with the Tigers.
Poa was also out for the first three games of the season and Mulkey said the senior guard was "taking care of some business off the floor" at the time. So any curiosity regarding the matter from reporters covering the team seemed very reasonable, despite Mulkey's testiness.
LSU has managed fine without Poa on the floor, as she is averaging just 2.3 points and 2.0 assists while coming off the bench for the Tigers this season.
Fortunately for Mulkey, she has the trio of Flau'Jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams, and Aneesah Morrow at her disposal. Which is a big reason LSU has only lost one game this season, that lone blemish on the record coming in the much hyped showdown against South Carolina last week.