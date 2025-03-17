Kim Mulkey Explains LSU 3-Seed Enthusiasm Heading into NCAA Tournament
Just like with all the other women's college basketball teams who knew they were headed to March Madness, the LSU Tigers team posted a watch party during the NCAA Tournament bracket reveal on Sunday, which was attended by reporters and broadcast when LSU's seeding was announced.
The 2023 NCAA National Champions are a No. 3 seed this year, in the same region as No. 1 overall seed UCLA and No. 2 NC State. Their first game is against No. 14 San Diego State. As soon as LSU's place was revealed, head coach Kim Mulkey had an animated response, which was conveyed in an X post by Cory Diaz of The Advertiser, who wrote, "Here was #LSU’s reaction to being the No. 3 seed in Spokane 1 Region.
"I can’t remember Kim Mulkey having this emphatic of a response to a seeding announcement the last few years."
Mulkey spoke with the media after the seeding reveal and had an interesting answer when asked about her enthusiasm.
"Tomorrow I will think about things I will present to them that will hopefully motivate them," Mulkey said, per the LSU Tigers on TigerBait YouTube account. "Details more of who's in our bracket, people we have played, scored of games... and just remind them, that three-seed has been good to us at LSU."
Mulkey's 2023 LSU NCAA championship-winning team was also a three-seed, which explains why she is clearly feeling good about where her squad was slotted.
Mulkey also noted that stars Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow are fully healthy and ready to go for this upcoming March Madness, which is surely another source of confidence for the four-time NCAA national champion coach.