Knicks Legend Clyde Frazier Comically Convinced He Could Clamp Caitlin Clark
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark hasn't played in a competitive basketball game in about six weeks at this point; which must feel like an exceedingly long time for her, given that she played in two consecutive seasons (one with the Iowa Hawkeyes and another with the Fever) over the span of a calendar year.
While the 22-year-old bides her time for the next WNBA season (or sooner, if she decides to join Unrivaled), she has been spectating some other basketball games.
She has been seen supporting the Butler University men's basketball team (who her boyfriend Connor McCaffery is an assistant coach for) multiple times already this season and was also present at an Indiana Pacers preseason game with her Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell last month.
Clark was also present at Sunday's Pacers game against the New York Knicks. Even when she's trying to remain incognito, the rookie sensation always seems to go viral while spectating these games for some reason or another.
And this was also the case on Sunday — albeit for a hilarious reason.
Clark was shown during the game's broadcast at one point. And when she was seen, former Knicks legend and NBA Hall of Famer Walt "Clyde" Frazier (who is their long-time color analyst) said of Clark, "She doesn't look that formidable. I could stop her."
There's no question that Frazier was joking when he made the comment, and most of social media seems to understand that.
While Frazier might have been able to stop Clark during his heyday, he'd be wise to not challenge her to a one-on-one these days.