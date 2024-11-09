Caitlin Clark Debuts Eye-Catching Change to Personal Attire at Butler Basketball Game
Now that her rookie campaign has concluded, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark finally has some free time after playing two full seasons of basketball (one with the Iowa Hawkeyes and one with the Fever) over the past calendar year.
Although the sport of basketball is part of Clark's DNA at this point; which is why it's no surprise that she has had a hard time distancing herself from the game during the current WNBA offseason.
However, rather than being on the court (which she has also been doing), the 22-year-old is taking advantage of this time by attending other teams' basketball games. She sat courtside at an Indiana Pacers preseason game alongside Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell last month and has made her presence known at the Butler University men's basketball team's games this season because her boyfriend Connor McCaffery was added to Butler's coaching staff.
During the University of Butler men's basketball season opener against Missouri State University (which took place at Hinkle Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis on November 5), she went viral for the facial expressions she made when being shown on the Jumbotron.
Clark is also attending Butler's home game against Austin Peay on Friday — and is getting attention for another reason.
The 22-year-old was seen wearing what appears to be prescription glasses at the game.
Seeing the former Hawkeyes icon sporting glasses is new to many fans — but the sentiment from these fans is that this fresh look suits her.
"She looks so cute in her glasses," one fan wrote in response.
Another fan added, "She’s so cute in her glasses🥹".
Perhaps we'll see Clark in glasses at future Butler games as well.