LeBron James Supports Post Ripping WNBA Players for Caitlin Clark Treatment

NBA legend LeBron James has been extremely supportive of Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark throughout the latter's professional career. This was proven once again just last month, when James made an X post that read, "The CC EFFECT!! WELCOME BACK! You were missed!" after Clark cooked on the court in her first game back after missing three weeks with an injury.

On June 30, it came out that Clark was ranked No. 9 by her WNBA player peers when it came to guards they voted to make the 2025 All-Star Game. While this isn't impacting Clark's participation in the game, this seemingly disrespectful ranking irked many people in the sports world.

One of these of college basketball broadcasting icon Dick Vitale, who made a scathing X post on June 30 that read, "Absolutely PURE JEALOUSY that ⁦⁩@WNBA players voted Caitlin Clark the 9 th best guard . Some day they will realize what she Has done for ALL of the players in the WNBA . Charted planes - increase in salaries-sold out crowds - improved TV Ratings".

The Sports Illustrated Instagram account reposted a screenshot of Vitale's message on July 1. And fans were quick to point out that LeBron was one of those who liked the post, thus supporting Vitale's message.

Visual proof of LeBron's like was posted on X by @clrkszn with the caption, "lebron agrees 😂".

It seems that LeBron is just as frustrated as Clark's other fans about how she has been treated by her peers to this point in her professional basketball career.

