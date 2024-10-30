Lexie Hull Recalls Hilariously Loud Exchange Between Caitlin Clark and Christie Sides
Perhaps the single biggest piece of news from the WNBA offseason to this point has been the Indiana Fever parting ways with head coach Christie Sides after she spent two years leading the team.
This came as a surprise to many, given that Sides left the Fever as a much better team and organization than they were when she arrived.
Still, given that esteemed former Sun coach Stephanie White is now available, the Fever clearly wanted to move on from Sides.
It doesn't appear that Sides' players played any part in the Fever's front office decision to fire her, considering that she seemed to have a solid, respectful relationship with them.
Sides also seemed to have a comical side. And Indiana Fever forward Lexie Hull (who is also Unrivaled's most recent player announcement) relayed a funny story regarding Sides and rookie superstar Caitlin Clark during her appearance on Wednesday's episode of "The Ringer WNBA Show".
When Hull was asked whether she has a favorite Caitlin practice story on the podcast, she said, "Yeah, I do.
"There was one... practice, Christie turns on loud music. Because... we knew the [opposing] arena was going to be loud. And so she turns on this loud, loud music, and Caitlin screams, 'Can someone turn it off? It's giving me a migraine!'," Hull said.
"And everyone's like 'Uh, what?' And Christie reacted and said 'What did you say?' And [Caitlin] repeated it. And all of us were... dying, because if someone, if I would have said that, if anyone on our team would have said that, and then been asked 'What did you say?' And you repeat it, no one else is repeating it. But she did."
Hull continued, saying, "It was the funniest thing. We were all on the floor, rolling on the ground laughing."
Clark's performance this season apparently earned unique back-talk privileges to her former head coach.