Lexie Hull Reveals What Fans Don't See About Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese Rivalry
The Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky faced each other five times during the 2025 WNBA regular season. When this was announced a few months before the season began, fans couldn't wait to see what these five games would mean for the iconic rivalry between Fever star guard Caitlin Clark and Sky standout forward Angel Reese.
If you're reading this, you're surely familiar with how Reese taunted Clark in the final second of the 2023 NCAA national championship game by pointing to her ring finger and mimicking the "You Can't See Me" gesture Clark had been directing toward her Iowa Hawkeyes bench throughout that NCAA tournament.
These brief moments catapulted Clark and Reese into a new stratosphere of stardom, which both have leveraged into becoming arguably the sport's two biggest stars.
But that isn't where their rivalry ends. In the first of these five 2025 WNBA regular season contests, Clark grabbed and then shoved Reese to the ground to stop Reese from making an easy layup, ultimately earning her a flagrant foul. This prompted Reese to get up and go after Clark and share some choice words with her, which caused Reese to get a technical foul.
This added yet another layer to this already storied rivalry. Unfortunately, this was the last time that Clark and Reese were on the court together in 2025, as Clark missed the next four contests against Chicago because of injuries.
Lexie Hull's Stance on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Rivalry Turns Heads
Indiana Fever wing Lexie Hull has perhaps the best vantage point of this Clark and Reese rivalry. Not only is she a close friend and teammate with Clark on the Fever, but she was teammates with Reese on Rose BC during Unrivaled's inaugural season earlier this year, and the two were clearly friendly with each other.
This is why it was fascinating to hear Hull speak on Clark and Reese during a recent interview with Glamour Magazine, which was published on October 27.
“Playing with both of those players—playing with every player—everyone’s a good person,” Hull said about Clark and Reese. “I think that’s what fans don’t see all the time, that these people aren’t just cussing at the refs, pushing people down. That’s not who they are off the court, and people need to know that.”
Hull would know more about what Clark and Reese are like off the court than just about anybody else. That's why it's cool to hear her share this aspect about both that fans aren't privy to.
Recommended Reading:
Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.Follow GrvntYoung