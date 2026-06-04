Li Yueru's 'Disappointed' Admission Hints at Dallas Wings Discontent

Several recent social media messages that Dallas Wings center Li Yueru has posted suggest she isn't content with her role on the team.

On June 3 (two days after the Dallas Wings beat Yueru's former team, the Seattle Storm, marking Dallas' third straight win), Yueru made a post to her Instagram story that showed someone looking out at a body of water. The post was captioned, "Still standing. Barely."

Yueru then added a comment to this story post, writing, "Thank you all for the support. I'm safe. I'm healthy. But I've never felt this disappointed and helpless."

This isn't the only recent social media post from Yueru that has drawn attention. She made another Instagram story post on the same day that showed a broken bridge (presumably AI-generated) that was captioned, "Don't burn bridges. You never know when you'll cross paths again."

Why Li Yueru's Social Media Activity Could Be About Dallas Wings Role

For what it's worth, there's no way of knowing what exactly Yueru is alluding to, and whether it actually has anything to do with the Dallas Wings. But the fact that she's averaging 7.7 minutes per game this year (which is the lowest out of anybody on Dallas' active roster) and that she requested a trade from Seattle last season after averaging around 9 minutes per game with them suggests these posts could relate to her role on the team.

Yueru made it clear that she was happy about being traded to Dallas from Seattle last season, and appeared to build a good relationship with star point guard Paige Bueckers, who was then a rookie.

Yueru played 20 minutes per game with the Wings last season after she was traded, and was much more of a focal point in their offense, averaging 7.4 points per game compared to 2.2 this season.

Dallas Wings center Li Yueru (28) | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Wings were one of the most active teams in free agency this past offseason, especially in adding depth to their frontcourt. They signed former Minnesota Lynx standouts Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard, which has surely eaten into Yueru's minutes.

Plus, forward Awak Kuier has been impactful off the bench for Dallas, and has played nearly twice as many minutes per game at Yueru this year. But Kuier recently suffered a wrist injury that will likely keep her sidelined for a few weeks, which could create an opportunity for more playing time for Yueru.

It will be interesting to see whether Yueru continues to voice her discontent on social media, and whether this might result in Dallas trying to trade her.