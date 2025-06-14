Seattle Storm Trade Li Yueru to Dallas Wings

On June 4, it was reported that 6'7" center Li Yueru had requested a trade out of the Seattle Storm after spending just eight games with the team.

Yueru (who is averaging 2.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 8.7 minutes per game this year) addressed her desire to be traded by saying, “I came to America only for one reason, to play basketball. This team is really perfect. [This] is the best team I’ve ever [been on]... We have the best post player in the world, we have 4 post players, and I don't feel I have enough time."

She later added, "I love this team. I’d love stay here because I'm so happy every day... When I only play 3-4 minutes in a game, that's a bit sad for me. I hope I can feel happy and excited every day, and I hope I can get some more time."

On June 14, news broke that the Storm had adhered to Yueru's trade request, and sent her to the Dallas Wings for two future draft picks.

OFFICIAL: The Dallas Wings have acquired center Li Yueru from the Seattle Storm in exchange for two future draft selections.



It will be interesting to see how Yueru fits in with the Wings' frontcourt, and whether she'll be able to carve a solid role out for herself on a team that has started the season with a 1-11 record. If she can assert herself on this new squad, she could provide a good balance with the already solid guard play that Dallas has with Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale.

The Storm and Wings have already matched up twice this season (Seattle won both) and will play each other again on July 22.

