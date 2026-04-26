Liberty GM Clears the Air on Natasha Cloud Departure

The fact that Natasha Cloud is still unsigned to a WNBA team has become a big story in recent weeks.

This is because Cloud has long-since established herself as a solid veteran guard in the league and played an important role with the New York Liberty last season. Yet, she still hasn't found a home with a WNBA team in 2026.

Some have speculated that this is owed in part to Cloud being outspoken on social media, from topics ranging from political views to social justice matters to criticism of WNBA owners during the CBA negotiations.

New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Liberty GM Jonathan Kolb Addresses Natasha Cloud's WNBA Standing

Given how Cloud fared with the Liberty last year, many expected that she'd re-sign with them. However, that hasn't happened. But it's not because there are any hard feelings between Cloud and Liberty GM Jonathan Kolb, which Kolb conveyed when speaking with the media on April 26.

"There's a lot out there right now that I'd just like to dispel... When it comes to Tash, she's a phenomenal teammate. She's awesome. She's an awesome human being, she's a phenomenal basketball player, she belongs in the WNBA. One of the best parts of my job is being able to have relationships with these players, build those relationships, curate those relationships. And one of the ones I'm most proud of is mine with Tash," Kolb said, per an X post from @BlackRosieMedia.

"What she stands for is what I stand for. I believe in speaking up for the voiceless. There is no better embodiment of that than Natasha Cloud, and she puts her life on the line every single day, almost, with saying what she believes. So I just want to get that out," he added. "Also, the fit; we were really fortunate, incredibly lucky to have Natasha Cloud on this team last year. We do not get out to 9-0 without her."

"What really happened here for us [with Cloud] really wasn't about fit. It's about our targets, and free agency, and the condensed nature of free agency, and how quickly things really move. But also, kind of probably felt like they took a while, too. Because when you're in the dark on things, and we're pursuing other opportunities, it probably doesn't feel good. And so for me, I just want to get that out there. Tash is amazing. Look at who she is, she's a New York legend after one year. That's because of who she is off the floor, but also on it," Kolb concluded.

We're At Media Day Appreciation! Jonathan Kolb discussed what really went into the decision to move on from Tash Cloud. Erica L. Ayala asked the question all Liberty fans wanted to know....#wnba #nyliberty #natashacloud #blackrosiemedia pic.twitter.com/ECPV7pBT0N — Black Rosie Media (@BlackRosieMedia) April 26, 2026

Props to Kolb for setting the record straight. But that isn't going to make Cloud feel any better about still being unsigned.