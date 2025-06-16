Liberty Star's Perfect Reaction to Caitlin Clark Technical Foul Turns Heads

The Indiana Fever's June 14 victory over the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty was a thrilling watch for several seasons, the biggest one being that it marked star guard Caitlin Clark's return to the basketball court after missing the past five games with a left quad strain.

And Clark showed zero rust in the contest, as she scored 32 points (including making 7 three-pointers) along with producing 9 assists and 8 rebounds. One of these three-pointers was shot over Liberty star Breanna Stewart, who couldn't do anything but laugh as she and Clark went back down the court together.

This wasn't the only Stewart reaction during the game that got attention. At another point, Clark got a technical foul for arguing with a referee. And in the aftermath of this, videos have surfaced of Stewart in the background of the play, copying the referee's technical foul motion to a tee, perfectly in sync with the ref.

The @brwsports Instagram account posted a video of Stewart doing this with the caption, "Stewie and the ref where in sync 😂".

This isn't the first time Stewart has gone viral for making a technical foul motion during a game, as she has a history of trying to get referees to issue technical fouls to opposing players. This was displayed during the 2024 WNBA Finals, when she was emphatically gesturing that Lynx star Collier should receive a technical foul for throwing a ball out of frustration.

Breanna Stewart calling for a tech on Napheesa Collier. pic.twitter.com/yk1vUJcI1w — Tanya (@ScriptedTanya) October 13, 2024

Hopefully Clark can keep her technical fouls contained as the 2025 season progresses.

