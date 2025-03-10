Lisa Bluder Saves Day After Iowa Bobblehead Mishap on Pat McAfee Show
Despite not being on the sidelines any longer, former Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball head coach Lisa Bluder has been making headlines over the past week for some hilarious reasons.
The first of these came when she was seen enjoying a Bud Light beer during one of Iowa's Big Ten Conference Tournament games, which went viral on social media.
Bluder also made waves when addressing this moment one day later when she said, "Yeah, I heard that. I'm a little bit mortified by it. But you know, I was enjoying the game!"
She also added, "You know, it's actually really nice. Never got to do that before in my life, so this is really fun. I just have enjoyed cheering on the Hawkeyes. And yes, I still get nervous. I want them to win so badly, I want this team to do well."
Not having to worry about strategizing for the Hawkeyes' looming NCAA Tournament run has surely afforded Bluder some freedom this month. Perhaps this even means that she's spending more time on social media.
This was certainly the case on Sunday, after a tragedy befell her Hawkeyes bobblehead during an episode of The Pat McAfee Show.
At one point in the show, supercross champion and show guest Colt Nichols was shaking hands with member of the show Ty Schmit when Schmit's bobblehead of Bluder fell on the ground, which caused the bobblehead's legs to break off.
"That's not a good start, Colt," McAfee said.
Soon after, Bluder responded to the X post of this moment by writing, "Don’t worry Pat! There’s a new one coming your way!"
McAfee then responded to this by saying, "@tyschmit and I are THANKFUL Coach..
"Hope you’re great".
Props to Bluder for salvaging what was a major party foul on Nichols' part.