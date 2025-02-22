Lisa Leslie Details 'Proud Mom' Feeling About Angel Reese After Unrivaled Performance
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese has been spending a lot of time with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie during her time playing in the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league.
In January, a video of Reese and Unrivaled one-on-one tournament winner Napheesa Collier getting work in with Leslie went viral.
A couple of weeks after that, Leslie was the special guest for a February 13 episode of Reese's Unapologetically Angel podcast. Among the topics they discussed was the advice Leslie would give Reese to help her improve her layup shooting struggles during her second WNBA season.
Leslie also works as a television analyst for Unrivaled. And during halftime of Reese's monster performance (where she finished with 22 points and 21 rebounds) for her Rose BC team against the previously undefeated Lunar Owls BC squad on February 21, Leslie explained how seeing Reese taking this wisdom and hard work to the court is making her feel.
"I am like a proud mom sitting here watching," Leslie said of Reese, per an X post from @ShowCaseShabazz. "And here's the reasons why: it's just the beginning. Angel Reese, one of the goals that we had is for her to have a double-double without them being all her misses.
"Here down low, she's getting the ball higher off the glass, what we worked on yesterday," Leslie said while highlights of Reese played. "The defense is there. Her ability to bring the ball up, has passing skills have improved, but listen, it's the defense for me."
She later added, "The offense and the paint finishes. Take your time, read the defense, keep the ball high off the glass. I smell roses right now!"
If Reese can bring this same type of performance and wisdom from Leslie back to the WNBA, opposing teams should be terrified.