Lisa Leslie Lauds Fever's Aliyah Boston for Applying Her On-Court Lesson at Unrivaled
Aliyah Boston is already one of the best post players in all of women's basketball. And considering that she's still just 23 years old, the former South Carolina Gamecocks star, No. 1 pick of the 2023 WNBA Draft, and 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year still seemingly has a ton of development to come that will help both her and her Indiana Fever team.
Despite all of her success in the WNBA, Boston has struggled for Vinyl BC in the first season of the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league. Her 5.5 points per game is the lowest out of any non-relief contract player in the league, and her 8.8 minutes played per game is also among the lowest out of any of the initial 36 players who signed up to play in Unrivaled.
Boston finished Vinyl BC's 78-72 loss against Lunar Owls BC with 8 points and 3 rebounds in 7 minutes played. After Boston made a nice jump hook in the contest, WNBA legend and Unrivaled broadcast commentator Lisa Leslie spoke about the Fever star.
"Come on Aliyah Boston with the jump hook!" Leslie said, per an X post from @ShowCaseShabazz. "I had a chance to work with Aliyah a little bit out on the court. I'm happy to see her being able to apply those things we talked about. Different levels of shots, especially when you're playing against a player who's taller than you, or that can block your shot."
She later added, "I just love being able to be a blessing to these women and watching them. And if I can add one thing to help them, I'm gonna do it."
Props to Leslie for being willing to work with these young post players.