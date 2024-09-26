LPGA Supports Caitlin Clark's Professional Golf Goals
Every sport seems to want a piece of Caitlin Clark.
Despite discussions around her in the WNBA going in all sorts of directions, whenever Clark is tied into another professional league, said league seems to want a piece of her motion immediately.
The latest example being the LPGA.
Right after the Indiana Fever were eliminated from the playoffs, Clark was asked about her offseason plans, which do not include playing professional basketball.
Caitlin responded with a joke about becoming a pro golfer.
Clark quipped, "I don't know what I'm going to do tomorrow, I don't know what I'm going to do the next day. Maybe play some golf. That’s what I’m gonna do until it becomes too cold in Indiana. So I got that. I’ll become a professional golfer."
Of course as with anything surrounding CC, this made waves. Enough for the LPGA to take to social media and extend its support.
Its X account posted, "Count us in, @CaitlinClark22" in response to video shared of Clark's press conference.
This comes on the heels of numerous MLB teams, including the Philadelphia Phillies offering Clark a role in the broadcast booth after a TikTok of her lightheartedly calling a Phillies game went viral.
The Indiana Pacers also got in on the fun in extending and invite to do some commentary on the NBA side.
So while part of the narrative of her rookie season has been about being welcomed to the reality of the W, many of the major sports leagues have been welcoming of any opportunity to get a part of the Clark action.