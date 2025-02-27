Lucy Olsen Sends Powerful 6-Word Verdict on Iowa Before Senior Day
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team plays the final game of their 2024-25 NCAA regular season on Sunday, March 2, when the Wisconsin Badgers come to Carver-Hawkeye Arena. This game also marks senior day for Iowa.
One Hawkeyes senior who has made a major impact since Caitlin Clark left the program is Lucy Olsen, who transferred from Villanova after three seasons to spend her senior campaign at Iowa. Olsen is currently leading the Hawkeyes in points (17.9), assists (4.9), and minutes (34) per game while also emerging as a leader on and off of the court.
Olsen has been outspoken about enjoying her first season at Iowa and getting to follow in Clark's footsteps. And before her final regular season game at Iowa, Olsen sent an emotional message about what this season and school have meant to her.
"Man, it's the place to be," Olsen said of Iowa, per an X post from Tyler Tachman of the Des Moines Register. "I feel like it was just yesterday answering all these questions of 'Why Iowa?'... Just from the start, it felt like family, it felt like the best community. And now that I've been here for so long, it really is like that."
When asked about why Olsen was visibly emotional despite just one season with the Hawkeyes, she added, "I think they just took a chance on me."
Clearly trying to hold back tears, she continued, "Just the progression throughout this season, we've worked so hard. Ups and downs, but we kept fighting together, and I feel like this team is so special to me."
Olsen's decision to transfer to Iowa has been mutually beneficial for her and the program, where she won't soon be forgotten.