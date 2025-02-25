Lucy Olsen Describes 'Surreal' Feeling of Caitlin Clark's Iowa Jersey Retirement
February 2, 2025, was an extremely special day for the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball community for two main reasons.
The first of these reasons is that the Hawkeyes secured a 76-69 upset victory over the USC Trojans, who came to Carver-Hawkeye Arena that day ranked No. 4 in the country. This was a massive win and is undoubtedly the biggest victory the Hawkeyes have produced since superstar Caitlin Clark left school for the WNBA.
Speaking of Clark, the second reason February 2 was special was because she was getting her No. 22 jersey retired after the game ended. While Iowa earning the win before this ceremony occurred added to the emotional environment, fans still would have left the arena happy after seeing Clark's No. 22 jersey immortalized in the rafters.
Iowa's star performer in that game against USC was Lucy Olsen, who outshined USC star JuJu Watkins and was crucial in the big win. Olsen made a February 24 appearance on Courtside Club Interviews with Rachel DeMita. At one point in the conversation, she discussed what witnessing Clark's jersey retirement ceremony after their game was like.
"It all felt surreal," Olsen said. "I was living in the moment, I was trying to, but I'm like 'Is this happening?' And then Caitlin Clark's jersey is being retired and, I'm like 'She's like the greatest player ever', and I'm watching her [jersey] retirement right now and we just beat USC, JuJu is sitting over there, it was so many things going on.
"It was a really cool moment, but I feel like I was a little overwhelmed. I was trying to take it all in, and I think I did a good job of that. But yeah, it was crazy," Olsen continued.
Even after being the star player on the court, it's clear that Olsen turned into yet another Caitlin Clark fan as soon as that February 2 game concluded.