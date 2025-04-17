MiLaysia Fulwiley Sends Clear Message to Dawn Staley, South Carolina After Transfer
An April 11 report that former South Carolina Gamecocks star guard MiLaysia Fulwiley was entering the NCAA transfer portal after spending two seasons playing for Dawn Staley stunned the women's college basketball world.
While many fans had been discussing the potential of Fulwiley transferring for much of the 2024-25 season because she wasn't in the starting rotation and wasn't getting the minutes many thought she deserved, there was no clear indication that Fulwiley was discontent with her situation until this portal news was released.
Despite a lot of discussion from reporters and women's college basketball fans in the past week or so, one person who hadn't spoken about this transfer decision was Fulwiley. But that changed on April 17 when she officially announced her transfer with an Instagram post.
The post wrote, “I want to begin by thanking my hometown of Columbia, SC. Without my village, I wouldn’t be where I am today, chasing my dreams. Thank you to Coach Staley, the entire South Carolina staff, and my teammates for the unforgettable memories we've created together. Thank you to the FAMS for embracing me and supporting me over the past two years.
"After thoughtful consideration, I've decided to enter the transfer portal. I'm excited for what's next and grateful for the continued love and support."
It will be fascinating to see where Fulwiley ends up next season, and her decision regarding her next program will likely be announced relatively soon. Until then, speculation about her future is sure to continue.