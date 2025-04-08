Fans Call For MiLaysia Fulwiley Transfer Amid South Carolina Roster News
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team wasted no time retooling their roster for the 2025-26 season after their brutal loss to the UConn Huskies in Sunday's NCAA championship.
Three massive roster moves were announced for the Gamecocks on Tuesday. The first one was that former Florida State Seminoles superstar guard Ta'Niya Latson, who led the NCAA in scoring during the 2024-25 regular season by averaging 25.2 points per game, was transferring to South Carolina.
One reason why the Gamecocks were appealing to Latson was because of her close friendship with former teammate Raven Johnson, who has spent the past four seasons playing for Dawn Staley. While there was speculation about whether Johnson could return for her final year of eligibility or declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft, she announced that she'd be returning to the team in the wake of Latson's transfer.
The third piece is news is that Gamecocks forward Sakima Walker has entered the transfer portal.
Adding Latson and keeping Johnson in what's become a crowded Gamecocks guard room has fans wondering about the fate of MiLaysia Fulwiley. Many fans spent the past season upset that Fulwiley didn't start for Dawn Staley's team, and there's a very good chance that Johnson and Latson are the team's two starting guards next season.
As a result, several fans are calling for Fulwiley to transfer out of South Carolina.
"Fulwiley go ahead and enter that portal," X user @WorldExposureWB wrote on Tuesday.
Another fan posted a video of Shaw laughing with the caption, "raven johnson staying and they just got latson lmfao milaysia fulwiley it might get dark for you."
"Not even tryna be hater but Fulwiley gotta hit the portal… right??" added a third.
While there has been no indication from Fulwiley that she intends to transfer, she has until April 22 to make her ultimate decision.