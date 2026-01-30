Minnesota Native Paige Bueckers Speaks Out on ICE Actions in Home State

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is a native of Minnesota. She was born in Edina and attended Hopkins High School. Bueckers is a bit of a hometown hero as well, given the city of Hopkins renamed itself "Paige Bueckers" for a day to celebrate her move from UConn to the WNBA.

Of course, recent events in Minnesota have shaken the country, after two U.S. citizens were killed by federal immigration officers there this month and as protests of the actions of ICE enforcement continue in Minneapolis.

Bueckers addressed this when speaking at Unrivaled's practice from Philadelphia Thursday, emphasizing her personal connection.

"It hits a little bit home for me because I'm from there," Bueckers stated, per USA TODAY.

Bueckers went on to express her pride in Minnesota and how people have rallied around one another, while also sharing her dismay for what has occurred.

"It's unfortunate. Honestly, I've grown up seeing, and been a part of peaceful protests, marches and the community coming together because of tragic events," Bueckers said.

"Innocent lives are being taken, innocent families are being broken apart. People are afraid to send their children to school; people are afraid to go to work and provide for their family; people are afraid to go to the grocery store. What's going on is not OK. We hope and pray there's a change in direction from where this is heading."

Bueckers Is Not the First to Make Voice Heard at Unrivaled

Aug 25, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) reacts during pregame introduction before the game against the Connecticut Sun at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Bueckers is not the first player at Unrivaled to make a public statement. New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart, a co-founder of the 3x3 league, made a very visual display about the situation on Sunday.

Stewart held up an "Abolish ICE" sign during introductions and later explained her intent.

Unrivaled co-founder and WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart held up an “Abolish ICE” sign during player intros ahead of Mist’s game this afternoon.



Photo via @Unrivaledwbb pic.twitter.com/mK9TDIJ6Ge — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) January 25, 2026

"We're so fueled by hate right now instead of love, so I wanted to have a simple message of 'Abolish ICE,' which means having policies to uplift families and communities instead of fueling fear and violence," Stewart said.

The league itself also released a statement:

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of lives in Minnesota and share in the pain felt by families, communities, and people across the nation.

Humanity relies on the ability for everyone to be treated with dignity and respect. No one should fear losing their life while exercising their fundamental constitutional rights, and we believe and have no place in our communities.

In this moment of grief, we choose compassion and unity.

To everyone impacted in Minnesota, we see you, we support you, and we stand with you.”

It is clear the events in Minnesota have been weighing on the players at Unrivaled, as Bueckers, Stewart and others have not been afraid to speak out on the situation.

