Napheesa Collier Confirms Unrivaled Offers Caitlin Clark 'Substantially More' Than WNBA
It's no secret that the Unrivaled women's basketball league is making a major push at trying to get Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark to join their roster — and their reported recruiting effort seems to be working.
One of the most compelling aspects of the Unrivaled League is the salary it offers the world's best female basketball players. In a May 30 report, ESPN basketball insider Shams Charania wrote, "Unrivaled... is setting the record for paying the highest average salary in pro female team sports history."
It has since surfaced that the projected average salary for the Unrivaled League's 36 players is about $250,000. And that doesn't include the equity ownership in the league these players also receive.
However, it has also been reported that select players (specifically women's basketball's biggest stars) will earn a much higher salary than that $250,000 mark. This has made many wonder how much money Unrivaled has offered Clark.
While Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier (who is the Unrivaled League's co-founder and her husband is the league President) didn't disclose the exact salary they've offered Clark, she did confirm that it blows the 22-year-old's current WNBA salary out of the water in a recent appearance on "Podcast P With Paul George".
"Now you're trying to get me in trouble," Collier initially said when asked what Clark's Unrivaled salary would be. "I can't give numbers, obviously, but I can tell you [it's] substantially more than what she's making in the WNBA."
Clark received a base WNBA salary of $76,535 as a rookie.
"I do think she needs to be paid fairly, and we would be offering her a fair compensation for what she's doing," Collier continued of Clark. "That's all I can tell you."
Regardless of what that salary is, Clark might need more of an incentive to join the league, given how much she's already making off brand deals.