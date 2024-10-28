Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark Fans See Kate Martin as Incentive for Fever Star to Join Unrivaled

News of Kate Martin joining Unrivaled has Caitlin Clark fans wondering whether their beloved Fever player will also hop on board.

Grant Young

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) and guard Kate Martin (20) take questions at Rocket Mortgage Arena, Thursday, April 4, 2024 in Cleveland.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) and guard Kate Martin (20) take questions at Rocket Mortgage Arena, Thursday, April 4, 2024 in Cleveland. / Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Anybody who has been following women's basketball relatively closely in the past few seasons is well aware of the relationship that Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin have.

These two spent four seasons at the University of Iowa together, where they nearly won two NCAA Championships and developed an extremely strong bond in the process.

While they were drafted to WNBA teams on opposite sides of the country, Martin and Clark's shenanigans during their return trip to Iowa this past weekend show that their relationship is still as strong as ever.

On Monday, it was announced that Martin would be joining the new Unrivaled 3x3 Women's Basketball League this winter.

Not only is Martin a great addition to the league in and of itself, but bringing her on board has fans wondering whether this could convince Clark — who Unrivaled is reportedly making a massive attempt to lure to their league — to "become Unrivaled" as well.

X user @Ramsfordmaster wrote, "I don’t know if Caitlin will be in Unrivaled

"But if she was

"Getting Kate Martin would be a sure bet to lock her up," amid news of Martin's Unrivaled inclusion.

"They said if we can’t bring Caitlin Clark, we might as well try and bring in her closest friend in the league maybe that will change her mind 😂😂😂😂," added another.

"Unrivaled got Kate Martin 👀 that means they getting Caitlin Clark ? 👀," a third fan wrote.

It's worth noting that Martin joining Unrivaled has surely been in the works for some time now (as Martin alluded to back in August), so it's not like the league is just now deciding to include Martin in the hope it will convince Clark.

But now that it's official, fans seem to believe Clark could be one of the final three players Unrivaled hasn't yet announced for their first season's roster.

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News