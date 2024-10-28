Caitlin Clark Fans See Kate Martin as Incentive for Fever Star to Join Unrivaled
Anybody who has been following women's basketball relatively closely in the past few seasons is well aware of the relationship that Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin have.
These two spent four seasons at the University of Iowa together, where they nearly won two NCAA Championships and developed an extremely strong bond in the process.
While they were drafted to WNBA teams on opposite sides of the country, Martin and Clark's shenanigans during their return trip to Iowa this past weekend show that their relationship is still as strong as ever.
On Monday, it was announced that Martin would be joining the new Unrivaled 3x3 Women's Basketball League this winter.
Not only is Martin a great addition to the league in and of itself, but bringing her on board has fans wondering whether this could convince Clark — who Unrivaled is reportedly making a massive attempt to lure to their league — to "become Unrivaled" as well.
X user @Ramsfordmaster wrote, "I don’t know if Caitlin will be in Unrivaled
"But if she was
"Getting Kate Martin would be a sure bet to lock her up," amid news of Martin's Unrivaled inclusion.
"They said if we can’t bring Caitlin Clark, we might as well try and bring in her closest friend in the league maybe that will change her mind 😂😂😂😂," added another.
"Unrivaled got Kate Martin 👀 that means they getting Caitlin Clark ? 👀," a third fan wrote.
It's worth noting that Martin joining Unrivaled has surely been in the works for some time now (as Martin alluded to back in August), so it's not like the league is just now deciding to include Martin in the hope it will convince Clark.
But now that it's official, fans seem to believe Clark could be one of the final three players Unrivaled hasn't yet announced for their first season's roster.