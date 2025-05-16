Napheesa Collier Makes Her Opinion of Paige Bueckers Extremely Clear
The Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx start their WNBA 2025 regular seasons against each other on Friday, in what's arguably the most anticipated matchup of the league's opening night.
This game isn't highly anticipated because fans are expecting it to be close. The Lynx are considered one of the league's best teams and will likely contend for a 2025 WNBA championship, while the Wings aren't predicted to have a great year this year.
However, Dallas has a bright future because they drafted superstar guard Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft. And given that Bueckers' WNBA debut is taking place on Friday, much of opening night's excitement revolved around her.
Minnesota's best player is Napheesa Collier, who is one of the favorites to win WNBA MVP. And when speaking with the media on May 16, Collier got honest about Bueckers (both of whom went to UConn).
"I'm really happy for Paige. I really really like Paige, her family, the way she plays. She's just a great person and player," Collier said, per an X post from Moreau Sports Media. "So I'm really happy for her. I texted her tonight, like, 'Good luck tonight. Don't do too much against us, wait 'til your next game.' But yeah, I'm excited for her."
When asked what about Bueckers' game she admires, Collier said, "First of all, her work ethic. And then, I think the way that she's already a three-way player. Mid-range is probably the hardest to master, and she's really good in the mid-range. But especially as a point guard, being able to score at all levels, and then her vision is really impressive, especially for someone who hasn't played professionally yet."
That's very high praise from Collier, who could find herself matched up against Bueckers in a pick-and-roll scenario this evening.