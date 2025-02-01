Sophie Cunningham Throws Back to Caitlin Clark All-Star Embrace After Fever Trade
Some major news within the WNBA world dropped on Friday night, as a blockbuster trade involving the Indiana Fever, Dallas Wings, and Phoenix Mercury was announced.
The Mercury will receive star wing Satou Sabally, along with Kalani Brown and Sevgi Uzun. The Wings get Ty Harris, former Fever standout NaLyssa Smith, plus the rights to Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and the No. 8 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft, which belonged to the Fever. Indiana gets former Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham and the No. 19 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Fever fans are stoked about Cunningham joining the roster. One reason why is that Cunningham has been outspoken in her praise of Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.
During an October podcast episode with popular pastor Travis Hearn, Cunningham said, "I think that [Clark is] a gem. I didn't know her, but [at] All-Star Weekend we kind of bantered back and forth a little bit. And she's lovely."
She later added, "I think she's doing a lot of great things for women's basketball, and I'm a fan. Like I would love to play with her one day, for real."
Scott Agness posted a video on X of Clark and Cunningham embracing during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game, which could be what Cunningham is alluding to.
And Cunningham took to Instagram to make her opinion of this trade known, as she reposted a story on Friday that showed her and Clark embracing at the All-Star Game with the caption, "@sophie_cham x @caitlinclark22".
Clearly Cunningham is feeling good about this trade being made.
