New Sky Coach Tyler Marsh Delivers First Public Comments Since Being Hired
Last week, the Chicago Sky announced their hiring of former Las Vegas Aces assistant coach Tyler Marsh to be their franchise's next head coach.
Since this news was dropped, multiple prominent names within the women's basketball community have made their feelings (primarily excitement) about this hiring known. One of these is Marsh's new franchise player Angel Reese, who only needed one letter to convey her happiness about Marsh taking over her team.
South Carolina Gamecocks legendary coach Dawn Staley also discussed the hiring over the weekend by (jokingly) saying, "If Kamilla Cardoso doesn't develop, we gon' blame Tyler," while Marsh was seated just a few feet away.
She then added, "Doubtful, though."
However, while Marsh has been active on X since the hiring news broke, he hasn't spoken out about it publicly until Thursday, when he sent a message to Chicago's fanbase and community over the Sky's X account.
"Sky town, what's up?" Marsh said in the video, which is captioned 'A message from Coach Marsh 🎙️.'
"[My] family and I can't wait to get into the city and connect with you all. Super grateful and excited to be your guys' new head coach, and I can't wait to get this new era of Sky basketball underway. We'll talk soon," he added.
Unfortunately for Sky fans, they'll need to wait until the spring before they see Marsh leading their team in regular season games. However, he has plenty of time to make his imprint on the franchise before that, which will hopefully result in their success once the season begins.