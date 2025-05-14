Notre Dame Coach Declares Hannah Hidalgo Will Be 'Face of Women's Basketball'
In a recent episode of ESPN's 'Full Court Press' show, Notre Dame women's basketball head coach Niele Ivey sent a clear message to star guard Hannah Hidalgo about her becoming a leader on their team, especially in the wake of Olivia Miles transferring to TCU.
"I think the biggest thing next year is the intangible piece, the leadership. Just because you're an upperclassman, now you get a chance to really be that vocal person," Ivey said.
She later added to Hidalgo, "Just let me know what you need. Because next year, you're going to be the face of women's basketball."
These were extremely strong words from Ivey. And she doubled down on this sentiment when speaking with ESPN on May 13.
“She’s going to be the best player in the game," Ivey said when asked about her saying Hidalgo will be the next face of women's college basketball, per an X post from SportsCenter. "She's ready for it, rising junior, somebody that has exploded on the stage... She's ready for it. And I'm excited that she’s going to be the face of women’s basketball. But she has earned it and deserves it."
If Ivey had meant that Hidalgo is going to be the face of women's college basketball (which is what she was asked), Hidalgo certainly has a good case for this, especially because USC Trojans star guard JuJu Watkins will likely miss most of the season during her recovery from a torn ACL.
Regardless, these are lofty expectations for Hidalgo to live up to.