Olivia Miles’ Full-Court Frustration Could Give Playoff Teams Lynx Blueprint

The New York Liberty committed to guarding Minnesota Lynx star rookie Olivia Miles full-court during their game on Friday night.

And this strategy largely worked. While Miles still scored 20 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists, those points came on an inefficient 5-of-18 shooting from the field, and she tallied five turnovers.

Most important of all is that New York beat Minnesota 93-81.

Miles spoke with the media after Friday's loss and expressed frustration about how the referees handled the pressure New York threw her way all game.

"[The referees] were calling it one way at the beginning of the season, and now it’s like a free-for-all, I guess... It's frustrating at times, when you feel like you're getting hounded everywhere, and pushed off your spots, and thrown on the ground and stuff. But ultimately, we can’t rely on the refs to win us the game," Miles said, per Andrew Dukowitz.

Olivia Miles on the switch from regular season physicality to playoff physicality



“Yeah, like I said this is my first time doing this. Trying to understand, obviously, they were calling it one way at the beginning of the season and now it’s like a free for all I guess and… pic.twitter.com/sZf8slAY2y — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) September 19, 2026

Liberty star Breanna Stewart was asked about the team defense her team played against Miles postgame and also had a telling response.

"Listen: You can ask probably any guard in the league, they don't want to be picked up 94 feet. And the fact that we rotated between [three players] to just be in her s*** was what we wanted to do. She still got to the rim, she still got to the free throw line, but not as efficient as she would have liked," Stewart said, per Myles Ehrlich.

Liberty's Olivia Miles Pressure Could Be Flaw in Lynx's Armor

Both responses are telling, as they indicate Miles was mentally thrown off her game by the full-court pressure New York put on her (which Miles is showing through voicing her frustration with the referees).

The Lynx have been the WNBA's best team this season and have shown very little weakness. Miles, specifically, has been a revelation and has already proven to be one of the league's best guards.

Whoever faces Minnesota in the first round of the playoffs will need to try anything and everything to potentially slow Miles and Minnesota down. And the rookie getting thrown off by how New York (who could be the Lynx's first-round opponent) guarded her could become the first strategy teams will try to employ.

Perhaps Miles will be able to adjust, and defenses trying to guard her full-court will backfire. But everything that happened on the court and was said Friday night afterwards, this strategy is surely worth a try.