Where WNBA Playoff Matchups Stand as Regular Season Resumes

The WNBA regular season is resuming on Thursday, after nearly a three-week break for the FIBA Women's World Cup.

The eight teams that will make the postseason are already secured. Now it's all about seeding, as every spot is (technically) up for grabs with four regular-season games remaining. But there's already a solid indication of where teams will land, based on where they currently stand.

Here's what the four first-round matchups and ensuing best-of-three first-round series would be if the regular season ended today.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) and Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current WNBA Playoff Matchups With 4 Regular Season Games Resuming

Minnesota Lynx (No. 1 seed) vs. Dallas Wings (No. 8 seed)

The Minnesota Lynx (31-9) are all but guaranteed to secure the top seed heading into the postseason. They're probably going to face either the New York Liberty, the Washington Mystics, or the Dallas Wings, all of whom are 26-14.

It would be Minnesota vs. Dallas if the regular season ended today, given where Dallas stands in tiebreakers with Washington and New York.

This would be a compelling matchup, mainly because Wings star guard Paige Bueckers is a Minnesota native. And Dallas has enough offensive firepower to challenge the Lynx, even though Minnesota won all four regular-season matchups.

Golden State Valkyries (No. 2 seed) vs. Washington Mystics (No. 7 seed)

The Golden State Valkyries (29-11) are relatively secure as the No. 2 seed, as they hold a two-game cushion over the three seed. The Mystics are part of that aforementioned 24-16 group but have a pretty easy schedule to finish the regular season (two games against the Chicago Sky, one against the Indiana Fever, and one against the Connecticut Sun).

So Washington could improve their standing with a solid finish to the regular season. Golden State won the season series against Washington 2-1.

Las Vegas Aces (No. 3 seed) vs. New York Liberty (No. 6 seed)

The Las Vegas Aces (27-13) have to battle to keep their current seed, since the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds are one game behind them.

As of right now, they'd be facing the 24-16 New York Liberty, making for a rematch of the 2023 WNBA Finals. Both of these rosters boast multiple WNBA legends, which always makes for a compelling matchup.

New York won the season series against Las Vegas 2-1, which makes this potential first-round showdown even more intriguing.

Atlanta Dream (No. 4 seed) vs. Indiana Fever (No. 5 seed)

Last but certainly not least, a potential first-round matchup is that of the 26-14 Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever, who are also 26-14.

Atlanta holds the tiebreaker, which would give them the higher seed and home-court advantage against Indiana. There is so much star power in this potential matchup that it would surely draw a ton of attention.

These two teams split the regular-season series 2-2 and appear very evenly matched. Both teams will be playing very hard to close out the regular season in order to potentially secure two games out of three on their home court in the first round.