Olivia Miles Gets Kevin Durant Comparisons After Notre Dame Transfer to NCAA Foe TCU
The women's college basketball community was shocked when news broke that 2024 Notre Dame Fighting Irish star guard Olivia Miles was going to forgo the 2025 WNBA Draft (where she was projected to be the No. 2 overall pick) and instead enter the NCAA transfer portal for her final season of eligibility.
While this decision to stay in the NCAA for another year made sense from a financial standpoint, it was still surprising to see Miles transferring. However, it didn't take long for her to decide on a new school, as ON3 Sports' Talia Goodman reported on Tuesday morning that Miles will be transferring to TCU for the 2025-26 season.
There have been several prevailing reactions to this transfer decision. But perhaps the most prevalent is fans noticing how Miles is transferring to the school who just beat her Notre Dame squad in the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
This is prompting fans to compare Miles to NBA star Kevin Durant, who is notorious for signing with the Golden State Warriors in July 2016, just a couple of months after the Warriors beat his Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Playoffs' Western Conference Finals.
In other words, Miles and Durant both joined the team that had just beaten them and their previous squad.
One x user depicted this by reposting a photo of Durant's article from The Players' Tribune where he announced his signing with the Warriors, which was titled 'My Next Chapter'. A TCU logo is photoshopped on Durant's chest and the post's caption is, "her next chapter".
Another fan wrote, "Going to the school that eliminated you !
"Great addition for TCU."
"They already calling her the KD of women’s college basketball 😭😭😅," a third added.
It will be interesting to see how Miles can perform with the Horned Frogs next season, especially after Hailey Van Lith's success there last season after transferring from LSU.