Olivia Miles Knocks Caitlin Clark Off Top of WNBA Rookie Scoring List

Minnesota Lynx star rookie Olivia Miles made history in her team's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.

Miles entered the game with 769 points scored in the season. This tied her with Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark for the most points a rookie has ever scored in a single campaign (Clark tallied her 769 points during the 2024 season).

Therefore, as soon as Miles scored her first basket against Connecticut, she became the record-holder for the most points a rookie has scored in a WNBA season.

It's worth noting that there are now four more regular season games than there were in Clark's rookie season. However, since Miles missed several Lynx games earlier in the year, she accomplished this feat in 40 contests, which is the same number of games it took Clark to set the previous record.

It seemed increasingly likely that Miles would break Clark's record as her first WNBA season progressed, especially because she had the extra regular season games to do so. And while she did need these four extra games (because she missed two games earlier this season), Miles actually accomplished the feat in as many games.

Most points by a rookie, WNBA history:



Olivia Miles - 771 and counting (40 GP, 2026)

Caitlin Clark - 769 (40 GP, 2024)

Seimone Augustus - 744 (34 GP, 2006)pic.twitter.com/Ns47xFA34t — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) September 20, 2026

Two Olivia Miles, Caitlin Clark Matchups Headline Final Week of Regular Season

It has been fun for fans to watch Miles chase Clark's rookie records so far this season. However, the two haven't matched up against each other on the court more than once.

The Fever and the Lynx have only played each other once so far this season, which arrived on August 2. The Lynx won that game 108-100. Miles scored a team-high 28 points with six assists, while Clark added 19 points and 10 assists.

Thankfully, Indiana and Minnesota face off in the regular season's final two games. Both contests will be meaningful from a playoff seeding perspective, which means that the best versions of both Clark and Miles should show up.

There's a chance that the Lynx will lock up the No. 1 seed before the showdown between the two teams (which is in Minnesota), in which case it wouldn't be surprising to see Miles and other top Lynx players sitting out to rest for the playoffs.

But the Fever could still finish anywhere from the No. 3 seed to the No. 8 seed, and their final standing spot will come down to the final game. This means Clark will absolutely be active and looking to improve her team's postseason positioning against the Lynx.