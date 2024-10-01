Pacers Star Praises Much Maligned Indiana Fever Fans
The Indiana Fever's fanbase has been at the center of much discussion since Indiana's season ended last week.
After the Fever's 87-81 loss to the Connecticut Sun on September 25, Sun star Alyssa Thomas and head coach Stephanie White spoke out about racist and sexist comments the team has received from Fever fans. Since then, multiple other WNBA players have addressed hearing similar sentiments from Indiana's fanbase, which ultimately prompted a statement from the WNBA that claimed it will, "not tolerate racist, derogatory, or threatening comments made about players, teams, and anyone affiliated with the league."
However, not everyone has such a negative sentiment to share about the Fever and its fans. Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner praised the organization and its crowd during the Pacers' recent media day.
"What the Fever did this year, that was incredible," Turned said, per the Indiana Pacers' X account. "As someone who has been going to Fever games for the last, what, 10 years now, just the environment that was in there, the new life that was in there was incredible, and something that's only going to grow.
"For a team that wasn't even in contention for the playoffs to come through and actually get to that first round, and had that experience with their younger players, is dope to watch," Turner continued.
Pacers superstar guard Tyrese Haliburton spoke about the relationship he has built with Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark during his media day, so there seems to be a strong camaraderie between Indiana's two professional basketball teams.
Perhaps Fever fans don't deserve the bad reputation they've received from select WNBA players and coaches over the past week.