Paige Bueckers' 3-Word Reaction to Azzi Fudd's WNBA Draft Congrats Says It All
Former UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers was selected by the Dallas Wings with the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft on April 15.
About a month ago, most fans would have believed that Bueckers' UConn teammate Azzi Fudd would be coming off the draft board soon after her. However, a short time before the Huskies won the 2025 NCAA championship, Fudd decided that she would forgo entering the 2025 WNBA Draft and instead play one more college season.
Although that didn't keep Fudd from being at Bueckers' side during Monday's draft, as she was seated right next to her at Bueckers' table when her name was called.
While the two celebrated together at Bueckers' afterparty, Fudd also took some time to send her dear friend a heartfelt message, which was conveyed on social media.
"Paige, congratulations! I am so so proud of you," Fudd said in a FaceTime to Bueckers, per an X post from @azziarchives. "This team is so lucky to have you, and I can't wait to see what incredible things you continue to do in the W. Just everything you've gone through and overcome, and how you've grown as a person and a player.
"You're someone that I look up to, you're an incredible person, and I'm so proud of you. And I can't wait to continue to support you and cheer you on. You know I'll always be your number one fan, and I'm so excited to see what the future holds for you." Fudd concluded.
Bueckers then looked up from her phone and said, "Extremely grateful. Me and Azzi have a great relationship, we got a lot of unconditional love for each other.
"So for her to be here to celebrate with me, it means everything."
Bueckers saying, "It means everything" of Fudd's message speaks volumes about the type of special connection these two have.